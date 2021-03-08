Reitz gets second-chance at regionals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Everyone remembers when the sports world came to a screeching halt because of the pandemic.

The Reitz Panthers weren’t immune to that shutdown. After winning a sectional championship last season, the Panthers weren’t able to play in regionals, but as it turns out, Reitz will get that opportunity after all.

The Panthers got their redemption on Saturday, defeating Central 67-54 to win back-to-back 4A sectional titles.

“It felt really good, because last year we were at the same spot, and it kind of felt like we got cheated out of it because of COVID and everything hitting,” said junior forward Gavin Schippert. “So, it’s nice to be back, and nice to be able to compete again for another week.”

“The target was on our back a little bit,” said Reitz head coach Mike Adams. “We won it last year; it’s hard to repeat as a sectional champ, back to back. And then the fact that we didn’t get to go to regionals last year, so there was that added. We wanted to have that opportunity, but you had to earn it. Any of the teams at our sectionals certainly could’ve beat us, so just really proud of our kids to get it done.”

And now, Reitz will get to prove what they couldn’t prove last season in regionals on Saturday against Center Grove at Seymour.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)