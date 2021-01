OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - Experience is always a good thing in high school basketball, but Owensboro Catholic has proven it can win without it.

Last season, Catholic’s two best scorers were sophomores - Brian Griffith and Ji Webb combined for almost 30 points per game last year to lead the Aces to a regional championship. However, the Aces were deprived of the chance to play in the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen because of the pandemic.