Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Dec 12, 2023 / 10:31 PM CST
Updated: Dec 12, 2023 / 10:31 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Evansville North makes it interesting in the 4th quarter, but Reitz gets the win 63-57.
If you’ve had your eye on any Tupperware pieces, now’s the time to buy. And if anyone on your holiday shopping list loves cooking, these make great gifts.
Your Ring doorbell can play a part in your holiday decorating. You can now set it to sound like the Grinch for the holiday season.
Lego has teamed up with Epic to give you a brick-by-brick experience. So, instead of building a real-world Lego set, you can create one virtually.