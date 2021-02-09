Remembering Evansville’s first NFL team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – You may know Bosse Field as a historic baseball stadium, but more than a century ago, it was the home to Evansville’s first professional football team.

In the 1920s Evansville’s first semi-pro team, the Ex-Collegians, merged with a new team to become the Evansville Crimson Giants.

Frank Faush was the team president and general manager at the time, and put together an ownership group that included city leaders like former Evansville mayor Benjamin Bosse.

However, football was hardly the cultural pastime it is now. And while high school football teams like Central and Reitz had strong followings, Evansville was slow to embrace the Crimson Giants and pro football.

“At that time period there, the whole idea of a professional football league there was something people weren’t used to or sure about,” said Vanderburgh County historian Sam Schmitt. “The local high school or college football was what people paid attention to.”

But the team trekked on. They officially secured Evansville as a franchise in 1921, joining the American Professional Football Association, which later became the NFL.

In that first season, the Crimson Giants recorded sixth place in the league. They even played the NFL’s oldest team, the Green Bay Packers.

“They went up [to Green Bay]; they got beat fairly bad there,” Schmitt said. “But it was one of those where you have to remember that these guys had other jobs, so when they go play at Green Bay, part of the team had other work and stuff, they could not leave for the weekend for a long trip like that.”

But when the team returned for its second season in 1922, they couldn’t come to an agreement with the Parks Department to play at Bosse Field. That prevented the team from playing a full schedule.

And while financial troubles and instability ultimately led to the team’s demise after those two seasons, Evansville is still etched in the NFL’s storied history forever.

“When you look at the formation of the national football league, the first two years of its existence, Evansville had a team,” Schmitt said. “If you look back at the record books and stuff, here are these towns that don’t exist anymore, but Evansville was there at the very beginning.”

(This story was originally published on February 7, 2021)