ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WEHT) – Yahoo! Sports journalist Dan Wetzel is reporting that Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard will be suspended for the rest of the regular season. The Michigan coach threw a punch at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft at the end of Michigan’s 77-63 loss to Wisconsin on Feb. 20.

Howard became angry at the end of the game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard called a timeout with about 15 seconds left in the game. Howard and Gard exchanged words in the postgame handshake line.

Howard’s players tried to separate the two coaches. Howard swung his right arm and hit Krabbenhoft s the players pulled Howard away from the encounter.

Michigan has five more regular season games before the Big Ten tournament begins on March 9.