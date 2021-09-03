Report: Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt forgoes senior season, enrolls at Rutgers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has opted to forego his senior season and enroll at Rutgers University in the coming days, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

The four-star quarterback originally committed to the Scarlet Knights on April 9, but he is expected to join the team immediately. Yahoo Sports reported that Wimsatt is expected to be immediately eligible.

The Red Devils senior played in his last game on Friday night, with Owensboro squeaking out a 49-42 win over Daviess County.