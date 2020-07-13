Reports: Redskins could announce a name change in the next 24 hours

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, the Washington Redskins NFL football team logo is seen on the field before an NFL football preseason game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The recent national conversation about racism has renewed calls for the Washington Redskins to change their name. D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser called the name an “obstacle” to the team building its stadium and headquarters in the District, but owner Dan Snyder over the years has shown no indications he’d consider it. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHTCABC7) — The Washington Redskins could potentially have a new team name in the next 24 hours.

Senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson reportedly told ESPN Radio’s Dallas-Fort Worth station that “Washington is about to have a new name in the next 24 to 48 hours” on Saturday.

The motion to change the name of the Washington D.C. based NFL team has been controversial and a hotly contested debate for many years.

Washington's new nickname will not be announced yet because trademark issues are pending.



The team name is thought by many to hold a racist slur against Native Americans — and FedEx initially asked for the name to be changed earlier this month.

As pressure mounted, so did the suggestions of a replacement. In place of the Redskins’ name, the Washington Warriors trended on social media shortly after news broke that FedEx was looking to distance its brand from the Redskins’ moniker.

Several name alternatives have been bounced around over the years.

