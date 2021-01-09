Resilient Aces win fourth-straight game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville continued to show it can win in myriad ways in a 57-48 win over Illinois State.

The Aces fell into a 24-14 hole in the first half, but stormed back later in the first half to secure their fourth-straight win. Evansville is now 4-1 in Missouri Valley play, sitting tied for third in the conference standings.

“I thought they showed some resilience today. There were times where I thought we got a little discouraged for some reason, and I reminded them that that’s not who they are. I’ve not seen that in them. They stay the course, and they did that.”



“i think we’re really resilient,” said junior guard Jawuan Newton. “We’ve been down, I think, in every single one of these games. And we find a way to battle back and stay together as a team. We lost our composure a little bit today, but we were able to battle back and cut the lead down and take the lead.”

Newton stepped up for the Aces this time around, tying a career high with 19 points. Junior guard Shamar Givance added 15 points in the winning effort.

The Aces will run things back in the second game of their doubleheader against the Redbirds, beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Ford Center.

(This story was originally published on January 9, 2020)