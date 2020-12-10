River City Showcase tipping off Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As athletic events across the Tri-State have hit the chopping block, the River City Showcase won’t be one of them.

While the high school boys basketball showcase has been forced to pivot, the EVSC announced Thursday the event will continue, featuring myriad changes to comply with the Vanderburgh County Health Department’s guidelines.

Normally held at the University of Southern Indiana, this year’s showcase will be held at the Ford Center, which has a larger seating capacity of 10,000.

Only 500 tickets will be sold per game, and cheering sections for each respective team will be divided throughout the arena.

It will also require social distancing and mandatory temperature checks at the entrance.

The River City Showcase will feature 20 teams playing over a span of two days, beginning Friday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 12. Despite the size, EVSC officials said they’re confident the event can be put on safely.

“We’re so thankful that schools are still able to play basketball,” said EVSC President Eric Marvin. “Obviously they’ve got a lot of restrictions in their local gymnasiums, and not as many friends and family members are able to go out and watch games this year. Having a community asset like [the Ford Center], it just makes sense we’re able to utilize it for this purpose.”

“We’re excited about it for our kids in order to put a few more people in the stands to support them playing something that they love,” said EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen. “It’s just going to all add up to a good experience for our students, and that’s what we’re working for everyday.”

The River City Showcase tips off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 with Central taking on Terre Haute South.

(This story was originally published on Dec. 9, 2020)