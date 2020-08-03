Rivers earns new teammates’ respect

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers heads off the field following the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 4, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – New Colts starting quarterback Philip Rivers has physically been around his teammates for less than a week, but they’re already talking up the 38-year-old veteran.

The team leader on the other side of the ball is impressed.

“It’s crazy because when my brother got drafted to San Diego, that was his quarterback,” said linebacker Darius Leonard. “I was there in San Diego growing up watching him play, meeting him and now he’s on my team.”

Leonard’s half-brother Anthony Waters played one season with Rivers on the Chargers in 2008.

“His energy that he brings, like last night we were on a Zoom meeting and he’s bringing so much juice saying how he’s so ready to get back,” Leonard recalled. “Philip Rivers impresses me because of his juice and the connection that he brings.”

Longtime Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo, the man paid to protect Rivers’ blind side can’t believe the energy the 17-year veteran brings to the team.

“I feel like every time I talked to him, he is like a sixth-grade kid ready to play his first day of football,” said Castonzo. “That guys loves football more than I think anybody I’ve ever been around. I think it is going to be a fun season playing with him.”

Castonzo says Rivers had a group chat going with the offensive lineman in the offseason.

“It was funny. He likes to do the voice messages so we would have like a two-minute voice message of him talking about how hyped he is for the season,” Castonzo joked. “It’s going to be fun playing with him and I’m excited to see what he brings.”

Colts fans feel the same way and they hope they’ll find out come the season opener September 13 in Jacksonville.