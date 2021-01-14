Rolen making push for Baseball Hall of Fame

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – There’s no denying Scott Rolen’s prolific baseball career.

The former Jasper Wildcat recorded more than 300 home runs and was an 8-time Gold Glove winner during a 17 year career in the Major Leagues.

But as good as those numbers are, are they convincing enough to land Rolen in the Baseball Hall of Fame? Those close to the former Wildcat believe they are.

“His numbers stack up great,” said Jasper baseball coach Terry Gobert, who coached Rolen in high school. “And he deserves to be in there.”

Jamey Carroll, who played against Rolen in high school at Castle, as well as in the MLB, testified to Rolen’s reliability on the diamond.

“If you look back and you see who was dominant during their time at their particular position, I don’t think anybody played third and was as consistent as him at the plate,” Carroll said.

It appears Hall of Fame voters are beginning to recognize that. In order to be eligible for the Hall of Fame, a candidate has to eclipse 75 percent of total votes.

Rolen has gone from receiving 10.2 percent of the votes in his first year on the ballot, and has already received 53 percent of votes so far this year.

Rolen will have six more chances to be selected if he isn’t recognized this year. If he is able to achieve the milestone, it will mark a symbol of pride for the community that raised him.

“You just feel good locally to see him that hard and make that stride in the big leagues,” Gobert said.



“I just think that it sets an example and belief for anybody that’s in the game of baseball or sports, that it can come from anywhere, and it actually can come from here,” Carroll said. “And you can be the one. I think that if Scott was to do that, it would be a positive thing for our area.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2020)