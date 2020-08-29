Saints/Pelicans owner Gayle Benson tests positive for COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – It was announced on Friday morning that New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Mrs. Gayle Benson, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mrs. Benson has not been hospitalized for her illness.
She is at recovering at home, and continues to participate in her teams’ daily Zoom calls.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Newburgh woman arrested after deadly shooting in Birdseye
- Two COVID-19 deaths reported by Green River District Health Department
- Gibson County man charged with battery, strangulation
- Man arrested after swinging nunchucks
- Owensboro man charged with assault following reported stabbing