Sam Cunliffe opts out of upcoming season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Sam Cunliffe will not play this season for the Aces. The senior guard has decided to opt out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Cunliffe can retain his final season of eligibility due to a new rule from the NCAA regarding the pandemic, but his career with the Aces is over.

Cunliffe was expected to be one of the best players on the team this season. He averaged 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds a game as a junior.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)