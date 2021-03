EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Samari Curtis’ stay with the Aces was a short one. After transferring to UE from Nebraska, Curtis is once again on the move and will transfer out of the Aces program.

Curtis played in only 17 games for Evansville, averaging 10 points a game.

The 6’4 guard was named to the Missouri Valley All Bench team this season.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)