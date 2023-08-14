EVANSVILLE, In, (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana is set to begin its first season in the OVC.

After moving in from the Summit League, this team says they are hungry and ready to show.

what they can do on the field.

Ahead of their inaugural season in the Ohio Valley Conference, the Screaming Eagles have been predicted to finish sixth in 2023.

The OVC men’s soccer season will also feature a 10-game conference slate.

USI senior midfielder Nick Faddis was selected as an OVC player to watch for 2023.

Right now, last year’s team leader in points and the rest of his squad say they aren’t worried about postseason projections in August.

USI coach Mat Santoro talked about his team.

“It really comes down to the character and leadership of the guys. They’ve been really great. The veterans have been really welcoming, know that we need everybody to be successful, and the younger guys have come in fit and prepared. So, I think it’s just a matter of character and just making sure we do our work, and we all know what we want from ourselves.”

The Screaming Eagles have two more scrimmages this summer before they open their regular season on August 24 against IUPI.