WATCH: Where each SEC school stands with one month left in regular season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – Kayla Anderson and correspondents from around the southeast get you ready for another exciting weekend of SEC football.

Alabama hasn’t taken the field since Halloween, but since then they have taken over as the #1 team in the country. How will the Crimson Tide look Saturday as they host Kentucky after such a long delay?

Texas A&M will have to wait a bit longer to return to action. The Aggies were unable to play last Saturday due to COVID-19, and too many players remain in quarantine this week to field a proper roster. What’s next for the #5 team in the country as they work to play next week?

And in this week’s Get to Know Your Coach, take a trip to Lexington to meet the man who has produced NFL players like Bud Dupree, Benny Snell, Josh Allen, and more. Get the scoop on Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.