Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama is the media favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title while Florida is the pick to win the Eastern Division. Alabama received 77 votes to win the championship game on Dec. 19 in Atlanta, while Georgia and LSU each were picked on seven ballots. The SEC released results of voting Wednesday from reporters covering the league.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)