KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A new University of Louisville men’s basketball coach has been hired.

According to the Associated Press, Kenny Payne is the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach. In a press release, Senator Mitch McConnell had this to say about Coach Kenny Payne:

“I am excited to welcome Kenny Payne back to the University of Louisville family as the new head coach of the men’s basketball team. As a former U of L player and a member of the 1986 championship squad, he’s the right guy at the right time to bring back Cardinal basketball.” Senator Mitch McConnell

According to the University of Louisville, Coach Kenny Payne was once involved with the NBA and has 17 years of coaching experience. When he was in the NBA, Payne served as a coach for the New York Knicks, says the University of Louisville. The University of Louisville also says that Payne was also part of Louisville’s 1986 NCAA Championship team, participated in three NCAA Sweet Sixteens, won three Metro Conference championships and three Metro tournament titles, before eventually being named to the All-Metro Conference Second Team.

Interim Director of Athletics Josh Heird said in regards to Payne’s new role, “After a thorough national search during which we sat down with a number of expectational coaches, it was clear that Kenny Payne was what we need. His basketball knowledge, his passion for his student-athletes, his vision for our program and his understanding of what Louisville Basketball means to our city and to our institution, are evident. I am thrilled to welcome Kenny and Michelle, and their children, Alexis and Zan, to the University of Louisville.”

Payne himself said the following: “I want to thank President Gonzalez and Josh Heird for this incredible opportunity to return to a place that means so much to me to lead our storied basketball program. While there are challenges, I see opportunities, and if we are united and aligned, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. Our fans and community deserve a championship basketball program fueled by exceptional and high-character student-athletes, and it is my responsibility to deliver on that vision. I cannot wait to get started.”