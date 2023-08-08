EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After going undefeated during the regular season last year, Reitz is looking to go even further and will depend on their returning experience to help them do so.

“We have a senior group that a good number of them started a lot as a sophomore, a big number of them,” explained Reitz head coach Cory Brunson. “They were key guys last year as juniors, so we expect the senior class to do a good job of leading.”

For the seniors it’s not only about setting an example but making sure those who have not seen much time at the varsity level are ready for the moment. This senior class says they want to leave their mark on this program.

“Don’t take nothing for granted,” said senior linebacker Alex Sitzman. “We saw the seniors last year. That was their last game, some of them ever playing on a football field. Can’t take nothing for granted and got to play your hardest every play, every game,” he added.

The panthers will get a chance to see how they measure up heading into the regular season when they play the defending Indiana 2A state champions Mater Dei this Friday in scrimmage play.

“Just for us to play as a team and discipline is something we’ve preach this year and last year we should have been more disciplined,” stated senior linebacker/running back Ayden Wells. “I’m hoping, you know, we see see how it all came together on Friday.”

For coach Brunson he wants to make sure his team is learning each week and making progress in the process.