Senior Night: Barnes & Divietro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school senior athletes all across the Tri-State have been robbed of their spring seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.



So, we would like to recognize those seniors who were not able to “play ball” this spring.

First it’s Mater Dei’s Adam Barnes, a Wildcat cross country runner and plans on going to University of Evansville to study business.

Second, it’s Henderson County’s Jolie Divietro, she was on the Colonel’s track and field team. Jolie plans on going to the University of Louisville and majoring in political science.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)