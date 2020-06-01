Senior Night: Berendes & Hart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school senior athletes all across the Tri-State have been robbed of their spring seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.



So, we would like to recognize those seniors who were not able to “play ball” this spring.

Our first featured senior, Mater Dei’s Lance Berendes, he was a Wildcat Lacrosse player. He plans on studying at Purdue.

Our second featured senior, Harrison’s Jordan Hart. He was a three sport athlete for the Warriors. He won the Kiwanis Award is consecutive years. Good luck to both athletes in the future.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)