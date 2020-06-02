Senior Night: Bobo and Michel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) High school senior athletes all across the Tri-State have been robbed of their spring seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So, we would like to recognize those seniors who were not able to “play ball” this spring.

Up first, It’s McLean Co.’s Ashleigh Bobo. She played softball for the Cougars.

Next, it’s North’s Conner Michel. He played baseball for the Huskies.

If you know of a senior who had his or her spring season wiped out, email Randall at rparmley@tristatehomepage.com

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020)