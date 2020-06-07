Senior Night: Brown & Nickens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – High school senior athletes all across the Tri-State have been robbed of their spring seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.



So, we would like to recognize those seniors who were not able to “play ball” this spring.

Our first senior featured, It’s Madisonville-North Hopkins Hunter Brown, he was on the Maroon’s archery team, and has dreams of hopefully being a game designer.

Our second featured senior, Castle’s Jessica Nickens. She played on all four years of the Knights high school softball team. She plans on attending University of Southern Indiana and major in biochemistry.

If you know of a senior who had his or her spring season wiped out, email Randall at rparmley@tristatehomepage.com



For weekend submissions: please email – mgilbert@tristatehomepage.com

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 6, 2020)