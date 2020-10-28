Former Otters pitcher, coach named Texas Rangers co-pitching coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Former Evansville Otters pitcher Brendan Sagara has been named a co-pitching coach for the Texas Rangers.

Sagara pitched for the Otters in 1999, throwing 5 1/3 innings over four games. Sagara struck out four, allowed eight hits and one earned run during his time with the Otters.

Sagara was set to be the pitching coach for the Nashville Sounds, the Rangers’ AAA affiliate before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Minor League season. Previously, Sagara has worked in the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, and Miami Marlins organizations, as well as several different Frontier League organizations. Sagara has pitching coach experience as well, serving as the Otters’ pitching coach in 2008 and briefly as a manager that same season.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

