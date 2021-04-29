2021 NFL Draft Live Blog: Latest updates, analysis on Colts’ draft developments

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2021 NFL Draft is upon us, and like 31 other teams, the Indianapolis Colts will be busy trying to improve their roster.

Atop the Colts’ list of needs is a starting left tackle, a position left vacant after Anthony Castonzo’s retirement. Adding pass rushers will surely be a priority as well after defensive ends Justin Houston and Denico Autry hit free agency.

Follow our live blog Thursday through Saturday for the latest updates regarding the Colts’ draft:

April 29, 7:23 p.m.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.