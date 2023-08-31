INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the Indianapolis Colts weren’t finished when they whittled their roster to 53 players Tuesday.

Not even close.

At one point, there were only three receivers on the active roster: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce and rookie Josh Downs. That was a result of releasing Isaiah McKenzie to make room for waiver-wire pickups.

“We’re doing roster mechanic stuff,’’ Chris Ballard said Wednesday.

McKenzie was quickly re-signed after tight end Jelani Woods was placed on injured reserve.

Here’s a recap of a busy Wednesday:

*Re-signed Rodgers and placed Woods on IR with a hamstring injury. Woods must miss at least the first four games.

*Were awarded offensive tackle Ryan Hayes (Miami), guard Josh Sills (Philadelphia) and linebacker Isaiah Land (Dallas) off waivers.

*Signed 16 players to the practice squad: wide receivers Mike Strachan, D.J. Montgomery, Juwann Winfree and Amari Rodgers; safeties Ronnie Harrison Jr., Henry Black and Marcel Dabo; running backs Jake Funk and Jason Huntley; defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad; defensive tackle Caleb Sampson; offensive tackle Dan Skipper and cornerbacks Isaac Taylor-Stuart and Kevin Tolliver II, and linebackers Liam Anderson and Donovan Mutin.

