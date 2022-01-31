Chris Ballard: Changes to Indianapolis Colts’ defensive staff ‘win-win’

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is seen on the field during the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The magnitude of the overhaul underway with the Indianapolis Colts defense was assured when Matt Eberflus settled into his first head coaching position.

It was quickly determined his successor wasn’t on the staff and that Eberflus wouldn’t be the only departure.

No sooner had Eberflus been named head coach of the Chicago Bears last week than general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich began plotting the appropriate course.

“Once we decided we weren’t going to promote internally, we wanted to give the new defensive coordinator a chance to hire his own staff and give Flus a chance to bring people that were familiar with him,’’ Ballard said Monday during an interview with Chicago’s 670 The Score.

Joining Eberflus in Chicago are Dave Borgonzi, the Colts’ linebackers coach the past four seasons, and James Rowe, the team’s cornerbacks coach last season. Alan Williams, the Colts’ safeties coach since 2018, reportedly is a candidate to serve as Eberflus’ coordinator.

“We think it’s win-win,’’ Ballard said. “(The Bears are) getting some really good, only people, but also some really good football coaches coming into your organization as we will going forward here.’’

Along with the assistants relocating to Chicago, defensive line coach Brian Baker will not be retained.

The most pressing issue for Ballard and Reich is determining Eberflus’ successor, and the list of candidates has doubled.

The latest names to surface are Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard and Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. IndyStar reported that group has interviews scheduled Monday and Tuesday.

That group follows interviews with Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen and Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris.

About the QB

During his chat with 670 The Score, Ballard reaffirmed his stance on the need for a team to find stability at quarterback. His comments were in response to a question regarding the Bears’ lack of sustained success, but he offered a similar opinion regarding the Colts during his post-season meeting with the media.

Neither Ballard nor Reich offered anything resembling an endorsement of Carson Wentz, whose poor play contributed to the Colts’ collapse over the final week weeks of the season.

“At the end of the day, the quarterback is so important to your success,’’ Ballard said. “Finding a quarterback that you can, one, win with, all right? The Mahomes, the Bradys, the Rodgers. They’re the elite of the elite. Joe Burrow, as he’s proven to be.

“But finding a quarterback you can win with is critical in this league. It is tough sledding when you can’t get that position settled.’’