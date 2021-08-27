Colts add Quenton Nelson to COVID-19 list

FILE – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, file photo. In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The season opener still is more than two weeks away, but the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Early Thursday, the team placed offensive tackle Eric Fisher on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Later, they added All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

They’re the latest Colts personnel to deal with COVID-19 issues; either as having tested positive or being close-contact individuals. The NFL and teams do not specify on COVID-19-related matters.

Previously, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, offensive tackle Julién Davenport and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad were placed on the COVID-19 list but subsequently were cleared to return to training camp.

Also, coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus were “breakthrough’’ positive tests and quarantined. Both returned to their duties.

The Colts remain one of the NFL’s least-vaccinated teams.

Reich said recently the team’s vaccination rate was “75-ish percent, but I don’t know the exact percentage number.’’

