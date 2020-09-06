Colts add TE Noah Togiai

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Noah Togiai #81 of the Oregon State Beavers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl on October 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – It didn’t take long for Chris Ballard to readjust his roster.

Less than 24 hours after the Indianapolis Colts settled on their 53-player roster, they were awarded tight end Noah Togiai. The Oregon State rookie had been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.

To make room on the roster for Togiai, the team released offensive tackle Chaz Green.

The 6-4, 246-pound Togiai addresses an immediate need. Veteran tight end Trey Burton is expected to miss a few games with a calf injury, and could be placed on the injured reserve list. That would require him to miss at least three games.

Togiai joins a tight ends room that features two-time Pro Bowl selection Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox. He was one of the Eagles’ prime signings after the draft and given contract a contract that included $100,000 in guarantees. That’s unusual for an undrafted rookie.

At Oregon State, Togiai started 37 of 44 games and generated 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns. In his final season, he had 44 catches, 406 yards and three TDs.

