Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 102 ‘Colts Complete Historic Comeback vs Cincinnati’

INDIANAPOLIS — After falling behind early to the Cincinnati Bengals 21-0, Philip Rivers led the Indianapolis Colts on a historic comeback to win 31-27.
On this Monday edition of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and producer Joe Hopkins recap the game, discuss key takeaways (16:26) and name their offensive and defensive players of the week (29:50).
