Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 134 ‘T.Y. is Home/AFC South Free Agent Roundup’

INDIANAPOLIS — Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is back home in Indianapolis after re-signing with the Colts on a one-year deal.

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins break down the contract and what the signing means for both Hilton and the Colts.

The trio then discusses Indianapolis’ other free agent moves (18:57) and who else the team may target (36:07).

Finally, the crew takes a look at the moves made around the AFC South and debates which team made the biggest improvement.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew continues to discuss the Colts’ offseason plans.