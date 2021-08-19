Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 155 ‘Preseason Takeaways’

INDIANAPOLIS — We finally have an actual football game to talk about!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with news of the week before breaking down the latest on Carson Wentz’s injury (13:40).

The gang then discusses takeaways from the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason win over the Carolina Panthers (22:40) and previews what to watch for in Indy’s upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings (51:26).

