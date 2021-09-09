Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 158 ‘Week 1 Preview’

INDIANAPOLIS — Week 1 is finally upon us!

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show by discussing news, including some positive injury updates.

The gang then dives into their game preview (25:00) as the Indianapolis Colts prepare to host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game.