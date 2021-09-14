Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 159 ‘Takeaways From Colts’ Week 1 Loss’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts start the season 0-1 for an eighth straight year after a 28-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

On the latest episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell and Joe Hopkins begin the show by recapping the game.

The duo then breaks down some takeaways from Indy’s opening week loss (10:25) and wraps up with a look at how the rest of the AFC South fared in week 1 (27:13).

