Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 92 ‘Week 1 Preview/Roster Cuts’

INDIANAPOLIS — Football. Is. Back!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins begin the show by providing news and notes from around the league.

The guys then discuss the 53-man roster after cuts on Saturday (11:32), and preview the Colts’ week 1 game in Jacksonville (33:48).

