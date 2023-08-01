INDIANAPOLIS – Facing uncertainty at the running back position, the Indianapolis Colts added some depth this week.

The team signed undrafted free agent running back Toriano Clinton, a standout at the University of Indianapolis. During his career at UIndy, Clinton played in 43 games (2018-22) and compiled 593 carries for 4,538 yards (7.7 avg.) and 48 touchdowns. He also tallied 39 receptions for 322 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 32 kickoff returns for 990 yards (30.9 avg.) and three touchdowns.

He finished his career as the Greyhounds’ all-time leading rusher, also setting school marks in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, rushing average, kickoff return average, 100-yard rushing games (19) and 200-yard rushing games (seven).

The First-Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference selection appeared in eight games in 2022, finishing with 147 carries for 1,001 yards (6.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He caught 14 passes for 166 yards and two scores.

Clinton received an invitation to Colts rookie minicamp in May.

The need for an additional running back is obvious. The Colts are currently embroiled in an escalating dispute with star running back Jonathan Taylor, who requested a trade.

An injury to Zack Moss, who broke his arm during Monday’s practice and could miss up to six weeks, further muddied the waters.

In a corresponding move, the Colts waived defensive tackle Jamal Woods. The team signed Woods as an undrafted free agent on May 8 out of the University of Illinois.