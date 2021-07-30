Colts’ Carson Wentz out with foot injury

WESTFIELD – Carson Wentz’s first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts lasted one day without incident.

The second day? A foot injury suffered during Thursday’s work at Grand Park Sports Campus that has team doctors trying to determine its severity and how long it might keep him off the practice field.

The third day? Jacob Eason running the No. 1 offense.

This is not an ideal start for a team with high expectations and so many prevailing questions, including at starting quarterback.

Oh, and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is expected to miss a couple of weeks after hyperextending his left elbow Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady revealed after Friday morning’s practice that Wentz felt a “twinge’’ in his foot during an 11-on-11 period. Wentz was held out of the final 11-on-11 drills Thursday.

“He got hurt . . . when he was rolling out, planted to go throw and he just felt a twinge in his foot,’’ he said. “It was not stepped on. It was just while he was running.

“He’s been with the docs. They’re trying to figure out what the (injury) is. They’re still evaluating what the next move is and how bad it is and then we’ll go from there.’’

Brady was unable to offer a timeline for Wentz’s return.

“No, not yet,’’ he said. “We should know something shortly. We’re just waiting.’’

While Wentz is out, Eason takes control of the offense. The 2020 fourth-round pick didn’t step on the field as a rookie. The rest of the quarterback depth charts includes undrafted rookie Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton.

With the uncertainty regarding Wentz, it’s possible general manager Chris Ballard will consider signing a veteran.

The team attached its future to Wentz after Philip Rivers decided to retire in January. Ballard acquired Wentz in a trade with Philadelphia that cost him a third-round pick in the April draft and a 2022 conditional pick that becomes a first-rounder if Wentz is on the field 75% of the snaps or 70% is the Colts make the playoffs.

