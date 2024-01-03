INDIANAPOLIS – It’ll be Colts vs. Texans on the final weekend of the season for the second time in 363 days.

But the storylines couldn’t be more different.

“Nobody’s booking flights knowing it’s time to go on vacation,’’ DeForest Buckner said Wednesday.

A recap:

*Jan 8, 2023: the 4-11-1 Colts and 2-13-1 Texans converged at Lucas Oil Stadium for the final game of lost seasons. Individual pride, and a few personal milestones, were on the line for the players. Team-wise, Houston secured the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss while the Colts entered the game clutching the No. 5 overall selection.

You undoubtedly remember how it ended. Davis Mills converted a fourth-and-20 with a ridiculous 28-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Aikens with 50 seconds remaining – safety Rodney Thomas II was unable to knock down the pass or intercept it despite being in position – then added a 2-point conversion to Aikens that completed a 32-31 comeback to bring the Colts’ circus of a season to an end.

The Texans slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the draft pecking order behind Chicago while the Colts moved from No. 5 to No. 4.

We won’t rehash how the late dramatics helped reshape the AFC South rivals.

*Jan. 6, 2024: the 9-7 Colts and 9-7 Texans share the Saturday prime-time ESPN stage at Lucas Oil with everything on the line. The winner is guaranteed one of three AFC wild-card spots and would become AFC South champion if Jacksonville loses in Nashville to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

“Everybody’s prepared this week to win,’’ Buckner said. “And we’re expecting to be here next week.’’

The loser can begin booking those vacation reservations.

Last January, players had to look deep inside for motivation. The vast majority had zero interest in where either team fell in the draft pecking order.

Zaire Franklin entered the game with 159 tackles, five shy of breaking Shaquille Leonard’s recognized team record. He pushed Leonard’s mark to 166.

Franklin already has eclipsed his own record with a league-best 170 despite missing one game with a knee injury.

There was immense personal gratification with the 166 tackles in 2022, but they don’t measure up to the 170 because of the contrasting paths traveled.

“Man, it means so much more,’’ Franklin said. “It’s weird when last year, you’re breaking records and making plays and the team’s not successful. The team stinks, you know what I mean? It’s almost empty. This year, just being able to make plays and help the team win and (see) everybody else be successful. It’s always better when my guys are coming, too. Seeing E.J. (Speed) ball out, seeing Buck ball out, seeing Grove (Stewart) ball out, Samson (Ebukam). I could go on and on. That’s just what makes this year definitely better.’’

Buckner is in his eighth season and fourth with the Colts after being acquired in a 2020 trade with San Francisco. His career has included the extreme high of reaching the Super Bowl with the Niners in 2019 and the satisfaction of helping the Colts earn their last playoff berth in 2020.

But it’s included being part of the two-win Niners as a rookie, the ’21 Colts bunch that imploded over the final two games of the season and last year’s chaotic experience.

Naturally, Buckner much prefers the highs to the lows.

“You definitely still have to play,’’ he said of the no-playoff-possibility seasons. “But (now) you can feel the intensity throughout the week. You can feel how ready the guys are to attack each and every day. Last year, you’re trying to find ways to continue to play and find a reason why. And everybody has a different ‘why.’ Towards the end, it’s definitely more individual.’’

That was a year ago.

“Obviously going into this game, we know what’s at stake,” Buckner said. “It’s been three years since we’ve been in the playoffs. Everybody misses that feeling and wants to get back to the dance and have an opportunity, just a chance. And we have the opportunity come Saturday.’’

There was speculation early in the offseason whether Buckner would be part of the Colts’ rebuilding effort that included using the No. 4 overall pick on quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore requested a trade, and General Manager Chris Ballard obliged by sending him to the Dallas Cowboys.

Buckner had long meetings after the season with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and Ballard, and Ballard obviously convinced his prized defensive tackle to remain committed to Indy. Buckner’s four-year, $84 million extension that was part of the San Fran trade ties him to the Colts through 2024.

Buckner’s done his part. He has a career-high 75 tackles, including 10 for a loss, to go along with 7 sacks and 19 quarterback hits.

Only three players have had at least 7 sacks in each of the past six seasons: Myles Garrett, Chris Jones and Buckner.

Bradley’s eyes recently lit up when Buckner’s name and his commitment to the franchise were mentioned.

“It’s great,’’ Bradley said. “I know he came in in the offseason and visited with me. We talked quite a bit about the vision and looking at some things.’’

They considered how the coaching staff might better utilize Buckner and scheme more situations that offered him one-on-one opportunities.

“I think he is in a good place . . . it brings joy to me that he’s in a great place,’’ Bradley said. “He’s just a player that . . . can disrupt in so many ways. I mean batted balls, affect the quarterback, allow other guys to fall back and get sacks. He’s had a very, very good year for us.’’

Buckner draws satisfaction, though, from the Colts’ overall success.

“Just the grit that this team has,’’ he said. “Obviously, overcome adversity with injuries, with suspensions. It’s been a lot for the team in general. So for guys to step up the way they did throughout the season and guys rallying around those guys that stepped up who weren’t listed as day-one starters, it just shows the type of culture that we have and the belief that we have in one another.’’

