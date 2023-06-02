INDIANAPOLIS – An offseason replete with change will carry over into training camp for the Indianapolis Colts.

For the first time since their relocation in 1984, they’ll hold a pair of joint workouts during camp.

First-year coach Shane Steichen revealed Friday afternoon the Colts will hold shared practices with the Eagles in Philadelphia prior to their Aug. 24 preseason at Lincoln Financial Field.

That follows joint practices with the Chicago Bears at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield prior to the Aug. 19 game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Official dates haven’t been announced, but the likely shared work with the Bears is Aug. 16-17.

“It breaks camp up for players if you can go compete against another opponent,’’ Steichen said. “You have these long days at practice.’’

He admitted the quick five-day turnaround between preseason games is “a little unique,’’ but the coaching staff will be smart with the practice schedules and how much to expose front-line players in the games after intense work during practice.

Steichen’s familiarity with the Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni undoubtedly facilitated setting up the work in Philadelphia. He was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator the previous two seasons.

Being exposed to different schemes and concepts should prove invaluable to the development of every player, but especially rookies such as quarterback Anthony Richardson.

“I just think doing two different deals with two different teams is really good,’’ Steichen said. “And I know the players enjoy it, the coaches enjoy it.

“Does it help with the quarterback? Absolutely. You’re seeing a different front structure sometimes depending on who you’re playing, coverages on the back end. It definitely helps us as a football team.’’

The Colts have routinely held joint practices during training camp. They worked with the Detroit Lions last summer, Carolina in 2021, Cleveland in 2019, Baltimore in 2018 and the Lions in ’17 and the Bears in ’15. All wore held at the Colts’ training site.

The last time they traveled for joint practices was in 2000 when they worked against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

