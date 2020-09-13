Colts drop season opener to Jaguars; Reich takes knee

JACKSONVILLE — The Indianapolis Colts could not get it done in their season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indianapolis lost 27-20 and have now lost their seventh straight season opener and their fifth straight game at Jacksonville.

Philip Rivers finished with a whopping 46 pass attempts. He completed 36 of them for 363 yards, one touchdown pass (Nyheim Hines) and two costly interceptions.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis ran the ball just 22 times for 88 yards.

INJURY

Marlon Mack’s season might have ended before it had barely got started.

The Indianapolis Colts fear their leading rusher suffered a torn right Achilles in the second quarter of their opener with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. An MRI will determine whether the worst-case scenario is true.

Mack, in his fourth season and the final year of his rookie contract, went down and grabbed his right lower leg after catching a 3-yard pass in the second quarter. He was helped off the field before being taken to the locker room on a cart.

Mack, 24, rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards last season.

With Mack out, the Colts have turned to rookie Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

PRE-GAME

During the pre-game nation anthem, Indianapolis stood with their arms linked while head coach Frank Reich took a knee.

The Colts released the following statement regarding the display:

Today our football team made a statement on behalf of the Black communities in our state of Indiana; but also on behalf of all Black communities from where our players and coaches call home. Our intent is to bring attention to the issue of systemic racism and the injustice inherit therein. We also wanted to demonstrate a symbolic gesture of how we believe meaningful change happens. TO BE CLEAR – we were not protesting the flag, the anthem, or the men and women who wear the uniform. The timing of this action is meant to highlight that the presence, power, and oppression of racism remains inconsistent with the unity and freedoms of what it means to be an American. Our Black communities feel the weight of this issue and they are hurting. Our statement today and going forward expresses that we will not merely speak out against racism, but we will demonstrate our convictions with consistent action to support and uplift our Black communities. Our statement included the two-fold symbolic gesture of stepping forward and kneeling: On stepping forward: Making significant progress to end racism requires all of us to step forward. More specifically, it requires white leaders stepping forward to bring about real change to eliminate discrimination and equal the playing field in all areas, such as housing, education, and law enforcement. The changes we need are not short-term fixes. Rather, they are system changes that will have generational impact. On kneeling: It is not a posture of defiance but rather one of humility – taken by the White community – to acknowledge the injustice and inequality that is present, and to find the courage and resolve to make the changes needed. The team standing and locking arms is symbolic of our unity and strength. We desire to stand with and for each other and for our Black communities in the fight for justice and equality. Join us. We will not be silent; we will not be neutral; we will not be passive! Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett tweeted about the Colts pre-game statements.