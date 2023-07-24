INDIANAPOLIS – It begins again. It’s No. 40, for those keeping track at home.

Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts report to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield for training camp, their first with Shane Steichen and 40th since leaving Baltimore. Wednesday, they’re on the field for the first of 13 training camp workouts.

The overriding objective: Return to relevancy. And that figures to take time.

Remember, they’re coming off a chaotic season – we won’t bore you with the unsightly details that led to 4-12-1 – and have missed the playoffs in sixth of the past eight seasons, including the last two. And there’s the unsettling fact the Colts will have a different starting quarterback for their season opener – Sept. 10 against Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium – for a seventh consecutive season.

That’s no way to succeed in the quarterback-driven NFL.

As Steichen and the Colts prepare for what promises to be an interesting and sweltering three-plus weeks in Westfield, here are some issues bouncing around in our heads:

*Quarterback rotation: The future is Anthony Richardson.

“We drafted him for what we think he can really be in the future,’’ Chris Ballard said after selecting Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the April draft.

Might Richardson also be the quarterback of the present? He lacks experience: 13 starts and 393 pass attempts at Florida. But everyone from owner Jim Irsay to Ballard to Steichen believes the best way for Richardson to get that experience is repetition. In the offseason, in training camp, in preseason games and in the regular season.

Again, Richardson is the future, and sooner is better than later. What Steichen must determine is whether he shows the necessary development during camp to be the Sept. 10 starter. It’s highly doubtful Steichen ever tips his hand to the media. He’ll tell us by his actions. If Richardson is on track to start, he’ll get the bulk of the first-team reps.

Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew II essentially shared first-team reps during OTAs and the veteran minicamp. That blueprint probably will be used at the start of camp. But if Richardson grasps the playbook, understands pass protection assignments and adjustments and gains the trust of his teammates – trust us, players know who should be starting at every position – he needs to be under center Sept. 10.

There will be growing pains. Remember, the Colts were 3-13 in 1998, Peyton Manning’s rookie season.

Steichen undoubtedly will ease Richardson’s transition to the NFL by tailoring the offense to his rookie, but Richardson still must be capable of handling the position.

*Offensive line: Everything came apart last season when the offseason line underperformed. Matt Pryor wasn’t the answer at left tackle. Ditto, Danny Pinter at right guard. Then left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith struggled to varying degrees. Pass protection was awful (60 sacks, second-most in franchise history) and the running game never really got untracked (109.8 yards per game, No. 23 in the league, after 149.4 per game and No. 2 in ’21)

We don’t believe it’s hyperbole to insist a ton rests on whether the offensive line is able to fashion a bounce-back season. And a ton rests with new position coach Tony Sparano Jr. and assistant Chris Watt. The starting five that ended the season returns – left tackle Bernhard Raimann, Nelson, Kelly, right guard Will Fries and Smith – and the only significant offseason addition was fourth-round tackle Blake Freeland.

New leadership must produce different – better – results.

We’ll be watching Raimann’s progress in year two – a struggling left tackle compromises the entire line – and whether undrafted rookie and Cathedral H.S. grad Emil Ekiyor is able to unseat Fries at right guard.

*Shaq: Will Shaquille Leonard return and at least resemble the team’s disruptive All-Pro linebacker? Or will a second back surgery either further impede another comeback or perhaps threaten his career?

“Of course, man, there’s been so many times where I’m thinking, ‘Will I ever be back? Will I ever be back to the Maniac?’’’ Leonard admitted in mid-April.

Leonard didn’t participate in any of the on-field offseason work but insisted he was encouraged by his progress even though he wasn’t doing heavy running at the time. A recent video posted on social media showed Leonard going through strenuous drills.

The team offered no clarity during the offseason.

During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Irsay said Leonard is “working hard. We’ll see. He has a chance; he’s working really hard. He’s getting a little better each day.’’

Everyone agreed Leonard returned to the practice field too quickly following his first back surgery which occurred June 9, 2022. He practiced Aug. 30 and was on the field Oct. 2 against Tennessee. His fifth season consisted of three games and 74 snaps.

The second surgery to address two disks was on Nov. 15. His rehab has covered roughly eight months.

Will Leonard be cleared to practice, or will he open camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for a second straight year?

*Cornerback: Three major players from a year ago are gone. Stephon Gilmore was traded to Dallas, Brandon Facyson signed with Las Vegas and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was indefinitely suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

The Colts already were committed to a young cornerbacks room after selecting Warren Central H.S. grad JuJu Brents (round 2), Darius Rush (round 5) and Jaylon Jones (round 7) in the draft. The unexpected loss to Rodgers, who was waived, exacerbated that.

No one would have been surprised if Ballard had signed a veteran cornerback to reinforce the position, but that didn’t happen. That might still occur, but a viable prospect probably already would have been signed.

As it is, Kenny Moore II and Dallis Flowers represent the most returning experience, and Flowers primarily was a kick returner as an undrafted rookie last season before injuries depleted the position. Flowers and Brents should be projected as the outside starters with Moore focusing on his nickel responsibilities.

Everyone knows the NFL is a passing league. And everyone will know the Colts figure to be young at corner.

*5. JT: We listed this so low even though we regard Jonathan Taylor as the Colts’ best player, and he wants and is due an extension.

The plight of running backs has dominated the NFL’s pre-camp news. The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Raiders’ Josh Jacobs haven’t signed their franchise tags (worth $10.1 million) and could miss extended time after failing to receive extensions.

Taylor’s situation is markedly different. He’s in the final year of his rookie contract and due a $4.3 million base salary. He’s probably looking for an extension worth $14-15 million per year, with perhaps $20-25 million guaranteed. The latter would reflect what he’d receive if he played out the final year of his contract and was hit with the franchise tag the following two seasons.

Despite the obvious devaluing of running backs across the NFL, Taylor’s situation is different. Regardless of who emerges at quarterback, Steichen is going to lean heavily on his run game, and that means leaning heavily on Taylor.

Taylor had surgery on his right ankle in January, but Irsay revealed his feature back is fully recovered.

Taylor reportedly participated in a recent Zoom call involving top-tier running backs and has been increasingly more vocal about wanting a new deal. The trouble is, he lacks true leverage. Unlike Barkley and Jacobs, Taylor is under contract and faces a $50,000/day fine if he fails to report.

Ballard’s track record has been to give extensions to home-grown Colts: Leonard, Braden Smith, Nyheim Hines, Grover Stewart, Quenton Nelson. Taylor’s situation might test that.

*Receivers: Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce are the leading men at the position, but they need help. That should come from rookie Josh Downs, who could be a big-play option out of the slot, Isaiah McKenzie and Ashton Dulin. This could be a make-it-or-break-it camp for Mike Strachan. The 2021 seventh-round pick possesses intriguing size at 6-5, 225, but has just five catches in 19 career games.

Lost in the Taylor extension noise has been Pittman also being in line for an extension. We’re in favor of Taylor getting his, but Pittman’s situation is more complicated considering the skyrocketing contracts for wideouts.

*Tight ends: This represents one of the Colts’ deepest positions, which should translate into one of the training camp’s fiercest competitions. Mo Alie-Cox is the main man as he heads into his sixth season, but the key to the group’s success hinges on Jelani Woods taking another step in year 2 and Drew Ogletree returning after missing his rookie season with a torn ACL suffered during camp.

Another receiving option was added when Ballard selected Will Mallory in round 5.

This should be fun to monitor.

*Defensive front: OK, the defensive line might be better stocked than tight end. That should come as no surprise as Ballard always is committed to possessing a d-line that’s eight, nine, 10 deep. The idea is to keep players fresh and come at offenses in waves.

We consider DeForest Buckner and Stewart one of the NFL’s premier tackle tandems. The issue is which players are able to provide consistent pressure from the edges. The Colts piled up 44 sacks last season – their most since 45 in 2005 – but sacks and pressure were too inconsistent.

Yannick Ngakoue had a team-high 9.5 sacks a year ago, but was not re-signed and remains on the market. Ballard essentially replaced Ngakoue with free-agent Samson Ebukam, who’s had at least 4.5 sacks in each of his last four seasons with San Francisco and the Rams.

For coordinator Gus Bradley’s defense to be effective on passing downs, 2021 draft picks Kwity Paye (round 1) and Dayo Odeyingbo (round 2) must be the catalysts. Paye has been consistent, but it’s time he emerges as a double-digit sack man. He’s had 10 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 27 games while dealing with injuries. Odeyingbo has shown flashes while getting all the way back from a torn Achilles at Vanderbilt. He had a career-high five sacks and 11 QB hits last season.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.