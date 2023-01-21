INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday morning that they have interviewed Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for the head coach job.

Dallas’ defense improved greatly following Quinn’s arrival in 2021. The Cowboys went from 28th in points allowed in 2020 (29.6 per game), to 7th in 2021 (21.1 per game) and 5th this past season (20.1 per game).

Quinn also brings head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020 and led Atlanta to a Super Bowl during the 2016 season, when the team famously gave up a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost in overtime.

Overall, Quinn has coached in the NFL for 20 years, including his time as the defensive coordinator for Seattle’s Legion of Boom, which made two Super Bowl appearances of their own, winning one.

The Colts have now interviewed 11 different candidates for head coach. Click here to see the full list.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter at @ColtsBlueZone.