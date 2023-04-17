INDIANAPOLIS – At a time when misinformation and flat-out lies muddy the water – we’re 10 days away from the NFL draft – Jim Irsay did his part.

But, of course he did.

In a Sunday tweet, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner laid out his team’s blueprint for what must be a transformational draft. The Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick and desperately need their quarterback of the future in what virtually every analyst believes to be a draft replete with promising prospects.

The floor is yours, Jim.

“For the ’23 draft,’’ he posted, “we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB – or trade up and take a QB – OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB – Or NOT. All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up!’’

What, you were expecting clarity?

That’s an appropriate lead-in to how some of those outside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center expect general manager Chris Ballard to handle the No. 4 pick.

Maybe he holds onto it.

Maybe he shimmies up to No. 3 in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

Of the mock drafts we’ve included, only one – Bucky Brooks’ of NFL.com – doesn’t project Indy getting a QB to lead it into the future.

One note: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projects quarterbacks being selected with the first four picks. That would be a first in NFL history. Quarterbacks have gone 1-2-3 three times: 2021, 1999 and 1971.

What others are expecting from the Colts:

DANE BRUGLER, The Athletic

The selection: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida.

The comment: Like the Texans, the Colts shouldn’t be considered locks to select a quarterback in the top five this year. It would be understandable, however, if Indianapolis decides Richardson is worth the risk. There’s been so much talk about Richardson’s ceiling, but with his size, mobility and general feel as a passer, I am encouraged by Richardson’s floor as an NFL QB. His development mentally will decide that ceiling.

DANIEL JEREMIAH, NFL.com

The selection: Richardson.

The comment: Will Levis could easily be the pick here, but Richardson’s unbelievable athleticism would be a fun fit in Shane Steichen’s offense.

MEL KIPER Jr., ESPN

Notable: Kiper projects the Tennessee Titans trading up to No. 3 with Arizona and selecting Richardson.

The selection: QB Will Levis, Kentucky.

The comment: I’m sticking with Levis to Indianapolis here. General manager Chris Ballard could get lucky with my second-ranked quarterback still on the board (C.J. Stroud). Why do I like Levis over Stroud and Richardson? Because of his ability both in and out of the pocket. In 2021 when Levis was really on, he made “wow’ throws to every part of the field and also ran for nine scores. Last season, while dealing with injuries and after losing a lot of talent around him, he forced too many throws and was inconsistent. I think Levis’ floor is high and he’ll be able to start immediately for the Colts.

TODD McSHAY, ESPN

Notable: McShay projects the Colts moving to No. 3 in a trade with Arizona.

The selection: Richardson.

The comment: I’ve heard mixed messages regarding the Colts’ interest in quarterbacks not named Young and Stroud, but the veteran route just hasn’t worked for them. They’ve started each of the past five seasons with a different starting QB, and they scored the NFL’s fewest points in 2022 (15.8 per game). If either Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis is Indy’s guy, it can’t afford to stay at No. 4 and just hope things work out.

CHARLES DAVIS, NFL.com

The selection: Levis.

The comment: In many mocks – including my first go-round a few weeks ago – the big-armed Levis falls out of the top 10. Witness the return! If this pairing comes to fruition, don’t be surprised if Levis takes the first snap in Week 1, despite Indy’s signing of Gardner Minshew in free agency.

CHAD REUTER, NFL.com

Notable: Reuter projects the Colts moving to No. 3 to ensure getting their guy.

The selection: Richardson is the Josh Allen of this draft class: He misses some easier throws but possesses an overall passing and rushing skill set that will be tough to beat after a year or two of working with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.

CHARLIE Campbell, WalterFootball.com

The selection: Richardson.

The comment: The Colts grab their quarterback of the future. Gardner Minshew gives them time to develop Richardson and turn him into their franchise quarterback. With all the elite quarterbacks in the AFC, Indianapolis needs a quarterback with a big-time skill set to get to Super Bowl contention.

JARED DUBIN, CBSSports.com

Notable: Dubin also projects the Colts trading up to No. 3.

The selection: Richardson.

The comment: The Colts sacrifice third- and fifth-round picks to move up one spot and make sure they get their quarterback of choice. We’ve already seen that Shane Steichen can build an offense around a mobile quarterback, and he gets a chance to do it again here.

BUCKY BROOKS, NFL.com

The selection: DE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech.

The comment: Adding a quarterback is a top priority, given that free-agent signing Gardner Minshew sits first on Indianapolis’ depth chart – but the grades on the available QB1 prospects do not match the Colts’ draft position. Wilson would give the team a young, energetic pass rusher to pair with Kwity Paye on the edges.

MICHAEL MIDDLEHURST-SCHWARTZ, USA Today

The selection: Richardson.

The comment: Owner Jim Irsay summed up the current moment in the draft process with a seemingly meaningless tweet Sunday, leaving fans to decipher any intention behind how he decided to order the photos of the top four quarterbacks in the draft. Richardson earns this spot not due to Irsay placing him first among those photos, but instead for the remarkable potential he would bring to a franchise burned out on short-term solutions. If this pairing does materialize, it would be a boon to both Richardson and coach Shane Steichen, whose track record suggests he’d do a fine job of making use of the 6-4, 244-pounder’s dazzling deep passing and singular mobility.

