WESTFIELD, Ind. – Fans are eager to see the Indianapolis Colts in action.

The team announced Wednesday that its Saturday, July 29, practice at Grand Park Sports Campus is sold out, with every free ticket for the event already claimed.

That weekend, the Colts and the NFL will celebrate “Back Together Weekend,” when all 32 teams will hold training camp practices on the same days.

Fans who are unable to see the team in person will be able to catch some of the action from training camp via the following outlets:

NFL Network, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. ET

ESPN, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET

ABC, 1-3 p.m. ET (on Saturday)

Free tickets are still available for the remaining training camp practices. You can get them at the Colts’ website.

Here’s a look at the complete 2023 training camp schedule: