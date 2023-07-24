INDIANAPOLIS – With the business side of things taken care of, Anthony Richardson can get down to the business of developing into the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback of the future.

The No. 4 overall pick in the April draft has signed his guaranteed four-year rookie deal that’s worth $33.99 million and includes a $21.722 million signing bonus. It also includes a fifth-year option. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero reported Richardson will receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

That represents financial security for Richardson and his family, and the Colts obviously believed he was worth the investment.

“Let’s not crown him, yet,’’ general manager Chris Ballard after selecting Richardson with the franchise’s highest draft pick since it took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012. “He’s a young player. He’s got work to do. But we like him. We like his talents. We like what he can be.

“We drafted him for what we think he can really be in the future.’’

Richardson already has acclimated himself with his new surroundings and teammates. He participated in the May 5-6 rookie minicamp, then returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football complex for the organized team activities (OTAs). He and Gardner Minshew II essentially split first-team repetitions.

The resolution of Richardson’s contract allows that to continue with players reporting to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield Tuesday for the start of training camp.

Richardson planned on moving family members to Indy to serve as his support staff and help keep him grounded.

Shortly after the draft, Richardson admitted things just felt “normal.’’

“I’m like, ‘OK, no more draft, no more people talking. No more politics, anything,’’’ he said during the rookie camp.

“Just walking around the house, walking about the city. I’m like, ‘OK, it’s life now.’ I’ve just gotta play football and do the right stuff.’’

Richardson is the newest face of the franchise and is following in large footsteps. Along with taking Luck No. 1 overall in 2012, the Colts underwent a seismic change when they selected Peyton Manning No. 1 overall in 1998.

“Great QBs played here before I did and I want to be a part of that list,’’ Richardson said. “I will be a part of that list because I’ll make sure I’m prepared and make sure I put the work in and support my team and support the franchise.’’

