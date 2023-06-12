INDIANAPOLIS – No one should question the footprints Jonathan Taylor has left in his first three NFL seasons.

The question to consider: how do the Indianapolis Colts value him in today’s landscape?

Since being selected with the 41st overall pick in the 2020 draft, Taylor has authored the best season by a running back for a franchise whose history includes Hall of Famers Edgerrin James, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson and Lenny Moore, as well as Lydell Mitchell.

Remember 2021? Remember Taylor leading the NFL in rushing with a franchise-record 1,811 yards, and also piling up a league-best 2,171 yards from scrimmage and 20 total touchdowns?

“I tell ya, he’s a special guy,’’ owner Jim Irsay said. “You don’t want to put too much on a young back, but if he dreams about a gold jacket at night, he’s having the right dream because there’s reality there.’’

Irsay’s hyperbole came during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus prior to Taylor’s record season.

In addition, Taylor:

ranks No. 4 in rushing yards (3,841), No. 3 in yards from scrimmage (4,643) and No. 4 in touchdowns (36) since entering the league.

eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 15 of 43 regular-season games, and his 253-yard burst against Jacksonville in the final game of his rookie season broke James’ single-game record.

averaged 89.3 rushing yards in his 43 games, trailing only Tennessee’s Derrick Henry (112.6) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (89.6) during that three-year span.

“Love Jonathan. Love the guy,’’ general manager Chris Ballard has said once, twice, easily a dozen times.

Injuries and a dysfunctional offense conspired to limit Taylor to a career-low 861 yards in 11 games last season (78.3 yards per game).

Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle in January to clean out “a bunch of junk in there from a bunch of years’’ that had been bothering him.

Despite the down season and surgery, Taylor’s place among Colts hasn’t changed. We’re in the camp that considers him their best player; certainly their biggest difference maker.

The Colts believe pairing Taylor with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Shane Steichen’s offense creates a stressful tandem for defenses.

“Both are unprecedented players at their position in terms of size, speed and what they can do,’’ Irsay said after the draft.

“We’re hoping to create the perfect storm with him and Jonathan Taylor and that offense.’’

That’s taking a long and winding path to get to the point.

Taylor, 24, is heading into the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $4.3 million, and Year 4 often is when Ballard offers an extension to a worthy player (Shaquille Leonard, Braden Smith, Nyheim Hines).

“You want Jonathan Taylor back, 100%,’’ Irsay said at the owners meetings.

The obvious issue: at what cost?

The five highest-paid backs in the league have contracts averaging at least $12 million per season. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara ($15 million) top the list. Next in line: Henry ($12.5 million), Chubb ($12.2) and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon ($12 million). Dalvin Cook’s contract with Minnesota was worth $12.6 million annually before the Vikings released him last week.

Pro Football Focus projects Taylor commanding a deal at the top end of the pay scale for running backs: four years, $60 million ($15 million/year) with $35 million guaranteed.

It’s anybody’s guess whether Ballard and Irsay are willing to pony up that level of extension. Running backs have shorter shelf lives than other skill positions – get five, maybe six years, then reload – and they’re seemingly being devalued across the league.

And there’s this historical tidbit. Only three league rushing champions have appeared in the Super Bowl: Seattle’s Shaun Alexander (2005), Denver’s Terrell Davis (1998) and Dallas’ Emmitt Smith (1992, ’93, ’95).

It’s important to have a reliable ground attack in today’s pass-heavy NFL, but that doesn’t necessarily mean paying top money for a top-tier back.

Last week, the Vikings determined their future wouldn’t include Cook, even though he wouldn’t turn 28 until August and had rushed for at least 1,135 yards and six TDs in each of the last four seasons. He was to count $14.1 million against the cap as part of the five-year, $63 million extension he signed in September 2020.

Now, he’s looking for work.

Earlier this offseason, Dallas parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott four years after signing him to a six-year, $90 million extension. He turns 28 in July, but was deemed too expensive ($16.7 million in 2023). Elliott’s declining effectiveness coincided with the emergence of Tony Pollard.

McCaffrey was instrumental in San Francisco’s drive to the NFC Championship game in January following his October trade from Carolina. But the Panthers never got bang for their buck on the field after making him the league’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million extension in April 2020. Injuries limited him to 10 total games in 2020-21.

The most recent extension for a back might be the type the Colts prefer. In August 2021, the Browns signed Chubb to a three-year, $36 million deal that included $20 million in guarantees. From a team’s perspective, reasonable compensation on a shorter contract.

Again, it takes two sides to consummate an extension.

Taylor has changed agencies and now is represented by First Round Management, the group that represents Leonard.

Prior to that, he insisted the possibility of an extension wouldn’t be a distraction.

“I’m under contract here for four years,’’ he said in April. “I put pen to paper. So, that’s where I’m at right now. I made an obligation to them. They made an obligation to me.

“Things will happen naturally.’’