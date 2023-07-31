INDIANAPOLIS – The Jonathan Taylor contract saga has taken another wild turn with the Colts’ star running back wanting out of Indianapolis.

Taylor has officially requested a trade, FOX59’s Mike Chappell confirms. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news first.

Like so many others, can confirm Jonathan Taylor has requested a trade, per source. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) July 30, 2023

Taylor met with team owner Jim Irsay in his bus at training camp at Grand Park in Westfield on Saturday night.

He’s in the last year of his rookie contract and angling for a lucrative extension. The Colts have not offered one drawing the ire of the 2021 rushing champion and his agent, Malki Kawa.

The veteran has not practiced this camp yet after offseason ankle surgery landed him on the physically unable to perform list.