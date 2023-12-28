INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne’s preference is for Michael Pittman Jr. to be the focal point of the Indianapolis Colts’ passing attack on game day.

On the field.

The alternative, which was the case last Sunday in Atlanta, isn’t the least bit appealing on so many levels.

“When he’s not out there,’’ Wayne said Thursday, “he’s there on the side of me and he’s getting on my damn nerves about what he sees.

“I’m like, ‘Man, just go get a helmet.’’’

Pittman has been the unquestioned leader in the receivers room since being selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He’s a lock to lead the team in receptions and yards for a third consecutive season, despite missing last week’s 29-10 loss to the Falcons with a concussion.

“He’s our guy,’’ Wayne said.

When Gardner Minshew II faces one of those third-and-whatever situations, there’s a level of comfort and confidence knowing Pittman is one of his first reads in the progression.

“We say, ‘We just need a play . . . Pitt’ll get us a play some kinda way,’’’ Wayne said.

Through 14 games, Pittman frequently made the play with 99 catches, 1,062 yards and four touchdowns. Of his receptions, 49 generated first downs.

That reliability factor never has been taken for granted but was ripped from the Colts’ game plan the day before the Falcons game.

Pittman suffered a concussion on an illegal hit by Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee on Dec. 16. He entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, progressed through the necessary steps during practice last week and was cleared by an independent neurologist Friday.

But after traveling with the team to Atlanta on Saturday, symptoms re-surfaced, and Pittman again was placed in the concussion protocol.

He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and was not wearing a red non-contact jersey. That’s a clear sign he’s near the end of the process, but again must be cleared by an independent neurologist to play against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in an AFC matchup that carries mammoth playoff ramifications.

Last Saturday’s relapse required a sudden and dramatic adjustment to the game plan. Someone — Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, D.J. Montgomery, somebody — had to help fill what would be an enormous void.

“For all of us, we looked at it as an opportunity to step up and make some more plays,’’ Pierce said. “I don’t think we answered that call.’’

The Pittman-less passing game never took flight.

Minshew completed only 54% of his passes and finished with 201 yards, and got very little from his receivers. When targeting Pierce, Downs and Montgomery, he was 10-for-20 for 77 yards, one interception and a 38.95 passer rating.

Pierce managed just three catches for 30 yards on seven targets, and suffered a costly drop on third-and-10 in the second quarter with the Colts involved in a 7-all game. Downs’ 39 yards — on six catches and 9 targets — were the fewest by the team’s leading wideout since week 4.

In the first 14 games, Pittman led the Colts in receptions 11 times and yards on 10 occasions. He tied Marvin Harrison’s franchise record with at least eight receptions in six consecutive games.

“Obviously, you want your main (receiver) out there, right?’’ Wayne said. “You want all your heavy hitters. You just want to have all your artillery ready.’’

When he was informed of Pittman’s relapse, Wayne gathered his receivers.

“I was like, ‘Look, Pitt’s not playing. But this is our chance to show everybody that we’re not just a one-man army. We’re a squad. We’re a crew. So let’s go out there and let everybody know,’’’ he said.

“I don’t think we had our best performance, so we’ve still got points to prove.’’

The Colts have no assurance Pittman will return against the Raiders, even though his practice progression is encouraging.

Colts coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator coordinator Jim Bob Cooter undoubtedly are preparing to be without Pittman, just in case. It’s much easier to make a last-minute adjustment that includes adding him to the game plan, than trying to replace him.

“We have to prepare our best game plan for this Raiders defense that’s playing so damn good,’’ Cooter said. “Obviously, every week you walk into the building after a game . . . you have a little bit of an injury report and a few guys are on it for different reasons.

“You try to sort of deduce who’s playing and who’s not playing. It’s kind of a part of our weekly process here to have plans in place for whatever may happen with guys’ health as the week goes and try to understand the reality of those situations.’’

Preparing for a worse-case scenario — no Pittman — is the best way to approach things.

“You should,’’ Wayne said, “which is better than being hit from the side, a cheap shot, you know?

“Now you put everything in perspective and, ‘If Pitt’s playing, we got this. If Pitt is not playing, what is our Plan B?’ Now, we’ve got time to work on it, and work on it, and work on it and I can make sure some of our guys — the D.J. Montgomeries — their eyes are not wide open like a deer in headlights.

“It’s a great opportunity for those guys. Obviously, you want Pitt there, but if not, we can’t go home. We’ve gotta play.’’

Time to motivate?

Wayne is in his second season as position coach and is no stranger to the playoffs. During his 14-year career with the Colts, the team reached the playoffs 12 times. His 21 postseason games are a franchise record.

The Colts are 8-7 and chasing their first playoff spot since 2021, either as the AFC South champion or a wild card.

No one should need any motivational speeches at this point.

“They’re professionals. They know what’s at stake,’’ Wayne said. “If you’ve got to motivate a player at this point, then as a staff we’re doing something wrong or we’ve got the wrong people in the locker room.

“That’s just how I feel. We shouldn’t have to check your pulse right now. You’ve got a chance to do some good things here and continue to move forward.’’

The Colts were not considered a playoff contender at the start of the season. But again, that has changed.

“We’ve got a lot of points to prove,’’ Wayne said. “We’re not even supposed to be here.’’

The Colts are in position to change a lot of minds.

“Why not add to it? Why not really kick the door in?’’ Wayne said. “Not just check and see the knob, if you can turn it. Open that sucker.

“Open it and see who’s in there. ‘Hey, we’re in here.’’

