INDIANAPOLIS – The Anthony Richardson era begins Saturday.

While the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft split first-team reps with Gardner Minshew throughout training camp, Colts coach Shane Steichen revealed Thursday that Richardson will start the team’s first preseason game.

The Colts play the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

As expected for a rookie quarterback, Richardson had his ups and downs in training camp. But experience is key for the first-round pick, and he’ll see his first professional game action against the Bills.

Even though it’s a preseason game, it’s a major step forward for Richardson, who took first-team reps during Thursday’s practice at Grand Park in Westfield.

Steichen had remained elusive about the Colts’ starting quarterback. This week, the team’s “unofficial depth chart” listed QB1 as Minshew OR Richardson, providing little clarity until Steichen’s announcement during his Thursday media availability.