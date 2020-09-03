Colts roster cuts coming this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – In just two days, NFL teams must cut their rosters down to 53 players. For the Colts, that means a disappointing weekend awaits about 30 young men. This year’s crop of young, unproven talent, hoping for a shot in the pros, has left a positive impression on the Colts’ veterans.

“I love where the guys are right now,” points out guard Mark Glowinski, “and what they’ve done. They’ve done a great job.”

But in the world of the NFL, players know a great job is not always enough to earn a roster spot.

“It is tough because everybody’s giving their best effort,” explains linebacker Bobby Okereke. “Everyone’s showing up with their work hat on, their lunch pail, and going to work. You do build that trust and that camaraderie with the guys.”

“What I told the younger guys here,” says cornerback Kenny Moore II, who was cut by the Patriots as a rookie before signing with the Colts, “or anyone who thinks they’re on the bubble or whatever, just take advantage of your opportunity.”

As players await that hopeful opportunity, veterans add a bit of advice for friends and family.

“The best thing is not to get a call,” chuckles Glowinski. “I told my family, ‘Unless there’s like an emergency, don’t bother to call.’ You get so nerve-wracked.”

Those nerves will be tested thoroughly over the next few days with a deadline of 4:00 p.m. Saturday when rosters need to be trimmed down for the new season.